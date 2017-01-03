Shutterstock

The tail end of 2016 was hellish for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. For starters, Kim was bound, gagged and robbed in her Parisian home. A month later, Kanye suffered a mental break from dehydration and exhaustion and had to be placed under 5150 hold. Then Pablo canceled the remainder of his tour and came out as a Trump stan. The events lead to reports that Kim was divorcing Kanye, but it looks like the superstar couple’s marriage is fully intact.

Kim is starting 2017 by crushing those divorce rumors like a jelly bean. The 36-year-old mogul shared the sweetest home video with fans on her website, showing such precious moments like Kanye bonding with the kids and Saint West’s first walk. Seriously, you may have to check your glucose levels after watching because it’s really some sugary sweet stuff. The heartwarming video is also set to the tune of Jeremih’s “Paradise” which makes it all the more aww-inducing.