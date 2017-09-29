Kimbra’s Bass-Rattling Single ‘Everybody Knows’ Teases An Album Featuring Childish Gambino And Skrillex

09.29.17 54 mins ago

Kimbra teased the follow-up to her 2014 album The Golden Echo last year with “Sweet Relief,” and now we’re getting a lot closer to her third album. She announced Primal Heart in an email to fans last week, and now she’s dropped a new single from the project, “Everybody Knows.”

The bass-heavy, mid-tempo track blooms into a driving dubstep-lite chorus, in which she sings about moving on from a shady character: “Everybody knows ’bout what you do / Everybody saw and saw the truth / I was kind of gullible / But baby, I grew / Now the whole world’s watching you.”

Kimbra also revealed that while Primal Heart features Childish Gambino, Skrillex, and Dirty Projectors’ David Longstreth, the album doesn’t focus on those guests:

“There’s always been amazing people I’m working with and bringing into the circle but in a way I’ve been intentional about this record being quite a focus less on features and more about my message. It’s definitely been a journey of different people coming through the studio but less from the point of collaborations with other vocalists and more just bringing their sound in on the background… It’s more a cast of characters.”

When announcing the album, Kimbra told fans that moving from Los Angeles to New York reignited her creative spark:

“I know it’s been WAY too long since I put out new music out so don’t worry, I’m about to change that. Since releasing The Golden Echo, I’ve moved to New York (from Los Angeles) and set myself up a home studio! It’s my happy place/spaceship. Feels so good to dedicate a space to producing/writing and making music. It is here that I started to formulate a palette with which to create the next body of work. […]

There was a boldness emerging, a new confidence, a sense of maturity. I felt myself become less interested in the decorative maximalism of my past sonic adventures and hunting more for a core emotion that unfolded with texture and mystery.”

Listen To “Everybody Knows” above.

