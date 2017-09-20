via Facebook

Post-club LA-based producer Kingdom (aka Ezra Rubin) announced Wednesday morning via Twitter that he’d be re-releasing his debut album Tears In The Club as an expanded version called Tears XL, and shared the first taste of the record, a remix of album track “Into The Fold,” which you can hear below.

Rubin’s original featured the remix’s massive drums and claps, but was light on the vocals. The vocals that do appear are heavily treated and barely audible.

The remix extends the original slightly beyond its two minute mark, but the major departure is the presence of UK-based vocalist and Rubin’s “muse” Semma. Her performance here oscillates from the soulfully singular to heavily layered and choral. Her voice explores the depths of the song’s mix, giving the song a sense of fullness that the original never took advantage of.

my debut album just got reloaded as TEARS XL 💧📶 hear the first collaboration with my muse @semmamusic here: https://t.co/JQoU5OFr0H pic.twitter.com/I8mxEOcOgo — KINGDOM (@kkingdomm) September 20, 2017

The tweeted announcement mentioned that Tears XL includes new vocal contributions from Semma and Shan (on top of the album’s other vocal contributions from SZA, Syd and Shacar), exclusive remixes and more instrumentals.

Tears In The Club was released at the beginning of 2017 via Rubin’s Fade To Mind label, which will also handle the release of the updated version.

Rubin has produced tracks for Kelela as well as D∆WN (aka Dawn Richard), remixed tracks for Chvrches, Nguzunguzu and Egyptrixx, and amassed a number of singles and EPs to his name.

Tears XL is available for pre-order here. The full track list is below.

1. “What Is Love” (feat. SZA)

2. “Each & Every Day”

3. “Nurtureworld”

4. “Breathless”

5. “Tears in the Club”

6. “Haunted Gate”

7. “Nothin” (feat. Syd)

8. “Into the Fold”

9. “Timex”

10. “Down 4 Whatever” (feat. SZA)

11. “Nothin (Club Mix)”

12. “Into The Fold (Remix)” (feat. Semma)

13. “Down 4 Whatever (Kingdom’s VIP Chop)”

14. “Down 4 Whatever (Sami Baha Remix)”

15. “Down 4 Whatever (DJ J Heat Remix)”

16. “Timex (Remix)” (feat. Shan)

17. “What is Love (Instrumental)”

18. “Down 4 Whatever (Instrumental)”

19. “Nothin (Club Mix Instrumental)”