Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch drew the ire and scorn of many, many people when in the wake of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington’s death, he wrote on Facebook that, “giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out.” He added, “This is truly pissing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I’m sick of this suicide sh*t! I’ve battled depression/mental illness, and I’m trying to be sympathetic, but it’s hard when you’re pissed!”

Given a couple of weeks time to think about those comments, Welch has apparently decided to walk them back, explaining in a new interview with WRIF that, “I spoke from a broken heart, a shattered heart, devastation and grief. And I would have worded it different. But when in the history of rock music, or even the music business, have we ever seen anything like that?”

Then, addressing Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell’s suicide, he said, “Chris Cornell ended his life [and I was] heartbroken. I wasn’t close to him, but it was just like… [You would expect that from] people that are messed up in their lives, not this guy who has a family and is doing so well. And we heard stories, maybe it was the Ativan — an anti-depressent — that did it. So tragic, right?”

Tragic is an understatement. Fans of both Cornell and Bennington continue to grieve their loss. Recently, the latter’s wife Talinda Bennington shared a note with the singer’s fans, writing, “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?”