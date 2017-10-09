Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Say what you will about drug use, but there’s no hiding from the fact that it has led to some less-than-desirable outcomes in the music world, everything from a raging headache to bands breaking up to people dying. That’s what has kept Korn drummer Ray Luzier away from any and all drugs, and now he says that he’s one of very few people in rock and roll who have managed to stay away from drugs completely.

In a video posted by the You Rock Foundation, which uses music to help people deal with depression, Luzier says that while attending Musicians Institute in Hollywood as a young drummer, he saw how drugs affected his classmates and decided quickly that he wanted no part of it: