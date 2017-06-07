Danny Cohen

Australian indie rocker Courtney Barnett and Philly psych-jam king Kurt Vile have already announced a joint tour together, which had fans pretty amped, but they’ve upped the ante today by announcing that they created an entire collaborative album. Over fifteen months the pair spent a total of eight days in the studio to create the album — no title or release date has been shared yet. Needless to say, they’ll be performing these brand new collaborative songs on their upcoming tour, and will be doing so backed by a supergroup band of sorts that they’ve dubbed the Sea Lice. The supporting band includes Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, Wild Flag), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Rob Laakso (The Violators, The Swirlies, Mice Parade) and Katie Harkin (Harkin, Sky Larkin and touring member of Sleater-Kinney and Wild Beasts).

Both Barnett and Vile commented on the decision to work together.

Vile talks about falling in love with Courtney’s deadpan delivery:

“I just love her voice in general… great lyrics of course… I love all her music but the song that really hit me was “Depreston”– I know it’s popular but her voice is so good in that song and it’s so pretty and sincere… i’m a sucker for that kinda song: instant classic. It started out as, maybe we’ll do a split 7″ together but then I figured let’s make it a 12″ so it doesn’t get lost in the world, shoot for 5 songs. It wasn’t until i had another KV tour booked for the following summer in Oz that we thought we should record as much as we can, just see what happens, no major goal to make it a full length, but it came together that way ’cause the vibe was so strong with everyone.”

Meanwhile, Courtney has been a Vile fan ever since she was opening gigs for him years ago:

In 2014 I scored a support slot opening for Kurt at the Abbotsford Convent [outside Melbourne]. We met briefly after the show but I was a bit nervous and didn’t wanna bother him, just grateful for the gig. Years later we started bumping into each other on the festival circuit all around the wide world and we became friends. He hit me up when he was coming to Melbourne next and said he thought we could work together. I’m a huge Kurt fan. Smoke Ring [For My Halo] was one of my first purchases on vinyl. I was getting over a big break-up, unemployed and drifting and I would just lie on my bed and listen to ‘Peepin’ Tom’ on repeat. One of the most beautiful and luscious albums I ever heard. Me and Jen fell in love to that album.”

$1 from every ticket sold for the tour will go toward supporting the ACLU and the work they do defending individual rights and protecting liberties. Check out the tour dates below.

10/11 — House of Blues @ San Diego, CA

10/14 — The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian Church @ Los Angeles, CA

10/15 — Orpheum Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA

10/18 — Fox Theatre @ Oakland, CA

10/20 — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall @ Portland, OR

10/21 — Moore Theatre @ Seattle, WA

10/22 — The Showbox @ Seattle, WA

10/25 — Palace Theatre @ St. Paul, MN

10/26 — Rockefeller Chapel @ Chicago, IL

10/27 — Thalia Hall @ Chicago, IL

10/28 — Empty Bottle @ Chicago, IL

10/30 — Royal Oak Music Theatre @ Royal Oak, MI

10/31 — Massey Hall @ Toronto, ON

11/01 — Beacon Theatre @ New York, NY

11/03 — Tower Theatre @ Upper Darby, PA

11/04 — Orpheum Theatre @ Boston, MA

11/09 — Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN

11/10 — McFarlin Memorial Auditorium @ Dallas, TX

11/11 — ACL Live at the Moody Theater @ Austin, TX