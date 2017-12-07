Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

With his sophomore album Full Circle Nightmare on the horizon, Kyle Craft has shared the video for the album’s second single, “The Rager.” In the video, Craft plays an attendee at a show, watching the performance from the bar. It’s a beautifully shot, but dark video, which depicts a female performer preparing for, and ultimately taking the stage for a show of epic proportions. The gig ends with her lying on the stage as the rest of the band walks off into the darkness, a fittingly chilling climax for a dramatic video.

“My friend Alyssa portrays a tragic heroine who is delivering what will be her last performance,” Craft says of the clip. “As she takes the stage, the audience is totally indifferent to her presence. In the song, she’s human; however, in the video, she represents something more. A beautiful idea, rock ‘n’ roll, our country, something dying… whatever it is you want that idea to be, that’s the character she plays here.” Check out the video above.

Full Circle Nightmare is out 2/2 on Sub Pop Records. Pre-order it here. In support of the record’s release, Craft has already scheduled two special performances, the dates for which can be found below.

2/1 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

2/2 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir