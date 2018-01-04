Stockholm-born and Berlin-based DJ and producer La Fleur has released a new song via the Swedish Truesoul label, called “Exhaust.” You can hear the song above.

It’s a funky, bubbling near-seven minute track that centres around a vocal sampled from an Eckhart Tolle video. Tolle gets asked by an audience member “why is music so important to us?” What’s especially interesting is how La Fleur never samples from Tolle’s answer, and focuses solely on the question itself instead, giving the track a contemplative nature to balance out the forward momentum of its beat. The vocal part is also filtered a fair bit which gives the song a spacier, thoughtful feel.

“Exhaust” follows October’s Right Behind You, a vibey, deliberate house EP released by La Fleur’s own Power Plant imprint.

The EP came just after the pharmacist-turned-DJ wrapped her Ibiza residency at Hot Since 82’s Labyrinth parties at Pacha, topping off an incredibly busy and eventful summer for the artist.

She’s also previously released EPs via Watergate Records, Last Night On Earth and Whatpeopleplay Records.

“Exhaust” is the first off a two track contribution La Fleur is releasing with Truesoul, which gets its official release on 1/8. More info about the release is available here.