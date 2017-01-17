Lionsgate

I hated La La Land. The entire time I sat in the theater, trying to enjoy the sounds of Ryan Gosling mumbling his way through the movie’s thin plot while a man behind me snored and a woman to my side loudly beeped every ten seconds because she was connected to a breathing apparatus, all I wanted to do was go home.

I wanted to go home so badly, in fact, that I asked my husband if he’d like to leave three times. I asked him during the scene in which Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling soar through the sky for three glorious seconds; I asked him again when Ryan Gosling — the white savior of jazz — walked up to a black couple on some pier or other and graciously gave them permission to dance as he sang; and I asked to leave once more as the movie faded from colorful to monochromatic — we get it, thank you — and Emma Stone tried to achieve her dreams one last time before having to decide whether Hollywood was really for her.

I was all set to hate La La Land for life. But, boy oh boy do I love the soundtrack.