Via Croixworld.com

Update: It looks like our dreams of a LaCroix music festival may have fizzled out. The manager of Hotel Garuda, one of the acts supposedly playing, has written on Facebook that this festival is a fake. Original story below.

LaCroix is loved by practically everyone. It’s affordable, delicious, available widely, and often seen as a symbol for discerning drinkers who want something a little more flavorful than water on a moment-by-moment basis. So the fact that they’ve announced a music festival in Downtown Los Angeles only affirms its status as a brand that isn’t here to play games. LaCroix means business.

Scheduled for the weekend of September 23rd and 24th, Croix World will host some of music’s most exciting young artists for performances at a currently secret location. The first day offers up Solange as a headliner, while filling the day with appearances from SZA, Alt-J, Skepta, Kacy Hill, Jacques Green, Hotel Garuda, The Drums, Brockhampton, Amine, and more. On Sunday, Flume tops a bill that also includes Childish Gambino, Justice, RL Grime, Jorja Smith, Kaytranada, Superduperkyle, Goldlink, Princess Nokia, and more.

Childish Gambino’s appearance at this is particularly notable, as he’s only made a handful of live appearances in 2017 since releasing the biggest hit of his career so far, “Redbone,” in late 2016.

In addition to the musical lineup, Croix World is also boasting pop-ups from some of LA’s most beloved food institutions, like SQIRL, Guerilla Tacos, and Delicious Pizza.

Check out the Croix World website for all the information we currently have. It includes a hashtag, #CROIXWORLD, which people have already started using to ask for RSVP codes. For now, that seems like the best way to keep checking for opportunities to attend.