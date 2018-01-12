Legacy Recordings

Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird took the world by storm late in 2017, becoming the highest-rated movie in history on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, and just last week took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy. Now, the film’s eclectic soundtrack has received an official release.

After seemingly getting permission from the artists themselves to have their music included in the movie, the soundtrack features tracks from the likes of Dave Matthews Band, Justin Timberlake, and Alanis Morissette. Additionally, some of the film’s key lines will be included as quick interludes between songs. Check out the full tracklist below.