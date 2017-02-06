Lady Gaga treated Houston’s NRG Stadium into a hyper-condensed version of her legendarily theatrical stage show, adding a few gravity-defying tricks that could only be pulled off in the unique venue. It was a rapid-fire glimpse into why so many people have fallen for Gaga over the years, and it was exciting even if The Simpsons predicted it years ago.
Little Monsters and new converts who ended the performance wanting more of the lights, choreography and camp that are a Gaga show are in luck. The Joanne singer announced a stadium tour starting in August shortly after her halftime show ended.
Gaga will hit the Americas and Europe (sorry Africa, Asia and Australia) in a four-month long sprint between arenas, including shows at London’s 02 Arena and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Check out her full tour schedule below:
08/01 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
08/03 Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
08/05 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
08/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
08/11 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/13 San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park
08/15 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/19 Omaha, NB @ Centurylink Center
08/21 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/23 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
08/25 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/28 New York, NY @ Citi Field
09/01 Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
09/04 Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
09/06 Toronto, Ontario @ Air Canada Centre
09/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/15 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio Festival
09/22 Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
09/24 Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
09/26 Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
09/29 Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena
10/01 Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis
10/03 Amsterdam, the Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
10/06 Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
10/09 London, England @ O2 Arena
10/15 Birmingham, England @ Barclaycard Arena
10/17 Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena
10/21 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
10/23 Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
10/26 Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/28 Koln, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
11/05 Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
11/07 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/10 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
11/13 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
11/15 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
11/16 St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
11/19 Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
11/20 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/28 Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/30 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
12/01 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/03 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/05 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
12/08 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/09 Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
12/12 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
12/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
For more Gaga,check out the internet’s best reactions to her madcap performance.
