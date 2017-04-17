Last year, it was revealed that Lady Gaga would join Bradley Cooper for a remake of the 1937 film A Star Is Born. The film is also Cooper’s directorial debut. Today, Gaga took to Instagram to share the first look of the movie. The photo, which was actually taken at Coachella this weekend, shows her singing into a microphone alongside a guitar-wielding Cooper. In the caption, she wrote, “I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I’m so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of ‘A Star is Born’ is so special and I’m so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true.”

Gaga’s acting career has taken off in recent years, most notably with her stint on American Horror Story, but this is her first time leading a major motion picture. It appears as if she’s trying to keep her acting and music careers somewhat separate, since she’ll be credited in the movie by her birth name, Stefani Germanotta.

In an ironic twist, this is the second time this year that Gaga will be taking over for Beyonce. Bey was originally attached to this project a few years ago, but Gaga stepped into the movie after she dropped out. Fast-forward to this weekend, when production on the movie began at Coachella… where Gaga was performing as a replacement for Beyonce.