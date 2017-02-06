Lady Gaga Rocked Shoulder Pads For A Super Bowl Super Cut Of ‘Bad Romance’

02.05.17 3 Comments

After the NRA began scolding Lady Gaga and warning her not to make political statements during her Super Bowl halftime show, it seemed inevitable that she would do just that. But instead, she opted to focus on the music and a trip through her inimitable discography.

After a jaw-dropping flying stunt from the top of the stadium that made good on the rumors about her dangerous plans, Gaga changed out of her initial silvery bodysuit for a more football-centric costume: glittery white shoulder pads. I’m sure the players will appreciate her hat-tip, after they finish going over halftime adjustments etc. The Patriots, in particular, might need a pep talk during the break considering they’re down 21-3.

