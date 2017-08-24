Netflix

Lady Gaga is without question, one of the most indelible and enigmatic artists and performers of her generation. Now, thanks to Netflix, Gaga is giving all of her little monsters the chance to peek behind the curtain to see the real person behind the larger than life persona. Next month, on September 22, fans will get a chance to relive a year in the life of Lady Gaga thanks to the new documentary feature Five Foot Two.

I'm known for being larger than life, but really I'm just… #GagaFiveFootTwo — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 24, 2017

Directed by Chris Moukarbel, Five Foot Two, “pulls back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer,’ while also bridging, “the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman.” Gaga took to Instagram earlier this morning where she shared a number of preview clips from the film, and let’s just say, it looks pretty intense.

Here’s one of a visibly worn down Gaga seeking treatment from a physician for pain.

#GagaFiveFootTwo A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

Here’s one where Gaga describes how lonely she feels while tears stream down her face. “I’m alone…every night,” she says. “And all these people will leave…and I’ll be alone. I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

Here’s one of her discussing the never-ending comparisons to Madonna.

#GagaFiveFootTwo, a @Netflix Original Documentary, Sept 22 worldwide 🎥 Art in collaboration with @dromsjel and @inezandvinoodh A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

There are also several clips depicting her incredible performance at the Super Bowl this last year.