Lady Gaga Talks Pain, Creative Control, And Loneliness In The Full ‘Five Foot Two’ Documentary Trailer

#Lady Gaga
09.19.17 2 hours ago

The past year has been both triumphant and difficult for Lady Gaga (so much so that she’s taking a break from music now), and this tumultuous time in her life is being documented in the upcoming documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two. There have only been short teasers of the movie available until now, since we now have a two-minute trailer that further drives home what seems to be the movie’s thesis statement: Fame can be as tough as it is fun.

Citing “paranoia, fear, body pain, [and] anxiety” as demons she’s faces, Gaga got real about how lonely road life can get, even when, and perhaps because, she’s surrounded by people, tearfully saying, “I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day, to total silence, and all these people will leave, and then I’ll be alone.”

Gaga’s now-well-documented struggles with pain (caused by her fibromyalgia) recently forced her to cancel a Rock In Rio appearance, and she says in the trailer that her fans and the thrill of performing are big reasons why she’s pushed her body’s limits for as long as she has:

“I have chased this pain for five years, but when I feel the adrenaline of my music and my fans, I can f**king go.”

She also offers some interesting perspective into the psychology behind her often wild costume choices: “The truth is, when producers wanted me to be sexy, I always put some absurd spin on it that made me feel like I was still in control.”

Watch the Gaga: Five Foot Two trailer above.

