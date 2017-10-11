Getty Image

Just like she did in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy hit, singer-songwriter and pop act that “gets it” Lady Gaga is opening up her chequebook in the name of community support.

Mother Monster will be donating a whopping $1 million to hurricane relief with the money earmarked to assist communities in Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico impacted by devastating storm activity. The donation was confirmed in a statement released through Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

“Over the past few weeks, millions have been forced to endure the unthinkable as the result of the hurricanes that have recently hit Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico,” wrote Gaga in a post framed around October 10 being World Mental Health Day. “My prayers have been with those impacted and I know yours have been too. But thoughts and well wishes are not enough.”

Gaga’s aim to go beyond thoughts and well wishes will see her financial muscle lend a hand to Save the Children’s Journey of Hope program. Lady Gaga stresses that in these types of crises, the mental wellbeing of survivors can be easily overlooked.