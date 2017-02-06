Lady Gaga’s halftime show has been a much anticipated event long before it started. Rumors of political action and involvement have been flying, especially given her vehement distaste for President Trump since election night itself. This weekend the NRA began to get antsy about what political messaging she might incorporate.
Watch Lady Gaga Kick Off Her Super Bowl Halftime Show By Jumping Off The Top Of The Arena
She annihilated that show in the best way.
I laughed so fucking hard at that show, it was awesome. Was it supposed to be ironically bad? Because it made great self-parody.