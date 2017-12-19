Lady Gaga Announces A Mammoth Two-Year Las Vegas Residency

Getty Image

Once upon a time, Las Vegas is where a pop star went to die. Not literally, but the casinos offered shows led by stars that were well past their prime, seeking a steady paycheck, dry desert air, great value for their money, and a reprieve from the strains of the touring life. But these days, that stigma is largely gone. Britney Spears conquered Sin City while she could still turn heads with an album or a tour, while EDM superstars like The Chainsmokers and Calvin Harris have recently offered up services as resident DJs. Even more seasoned artists, like The Who, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion, have turned to Las Vegas, despite the fact that their presence is still as in demand as ever.

So just a year after headlining Coachella and a few months after taking time off to heal, Lady Gaga has announced a mammoth two-year Las Vagas residency for the 5,300-seat Park Theater located at the Park MGM, formerly known as the Monte Carlo Resort And Casino. Set to kick off in December 2018, there is no word yet on how often she will perform or what tickets will cost, but this will surely affect the amount of touring she does during that time.