Metallica and Lady Gaga Power Through A Mic Failure To Obliterate The Grammys

#Grammys 2017
02.12.17 47 mins ago

After a spectacular performance at Super Bowl LI and a massive Summer tour announcement, Lady Gaga took the stage at the Grammys with none other than legendary heavy metal band Metallica for a truly memorable collaboration that saw Mother Monster showing her chops fronting a rock band… complete with the technical difficulties of playing a dive bar gig, with James Hetfield’s microphone malfunctioning for the first half of the performance, forcing him (much to his dismay) to join Gaga and share hers.

Gaga certainly has some incredible vocal range, and it really complimented Hetfield’s vocals perfectly. Shrouded in crazy pyrotechnics, the group played “Moth Into Flame” from Metallica’s long-awaited tenth studio album Hardwired… To Self Destruct, before Gaga jumped into the crowd during a classic Kirk Hammet guitar solo. Check out the full performance above.

TOPICS#Grammys 2017
TAGSGRAMMYSGrammys 2017LADY GAGAmetallica

