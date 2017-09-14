Instagram

Bad news for those hoping to catch Lady Gaga at the massive Rock In Rio Festival tonight in Brazil. The pop singer has been forced to cancel her appearance, citing “severe physical pain.” In a post that she shared on Instagram, a picture of her holding up the devil horns while receiving an IV, Gaga expressed her remorse over not being able to make the gig.

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock In Rio,” she wrote. “I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I’m so sorry, and I love you so much.”

She then shared the official statement that explained that, “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday’s Rock In Rio performance. Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their understanding and support.”

Recently, the singer revealed that she suffers from Fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes chronic pain. She intends to shed more light on her struggles with the disease in the upcoming Netlix documentary Five Foot Two.