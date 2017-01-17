Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Sounds Crazy And Crazy Dangerous

Getty Image

It will be hard for anyone to top last year’s Super Bowl halftime show, when Beyoncé was joined by some whiny British guys, but Lady Gaga is sure going to try. On February 5, the “Perfect Illusion” singer — whose most recent release, Joanne, is one of her better albums, despite its (relative) lack of mainstream success — will tear Houston’s NRG Stadium’s roof open. Literally.

Page Six reports that Gaga “has come up with the elaborate, and somewhat dangerous, idea to sing from the top of the NRG Stadium’s dome.” The 70,000-plus seat stadium has a retractable “fabric roof,” and her team, including lawyers and technicians, are “writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof.” But there’s a big difference between performing on a tiny club, and on the Super Bowl. There is a backup plan, though.

Page Six

Organizers are also considering “airlifting” the famously outrageous performer onto the stadium… A source close to the project says Gaga is hoping to do the stunt live during her halftime show performance, but other insiders worry that — if they can pull it off at all — the safer option might be doing the stunt as part of a pre-taped commercial in the lead-up to the game, “depending on what they actually figure out is doable.”

