It’s kind of bewildering that it took this long into Lana Del Rey’s career before she dropped a song titled “Summer Bummer,” but here we are. The queen of summertime sadness has rectified that discrepancy today in the form of a brand new track featuring both ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti. What’s more, she decided to share another Rocky featured single titled “Groupie Love” while she was at it.

Both new cuts are slated to appear on Lana’s highly anticipated new album Lust For Life, set to drop later this month on July 21. “There are probably a lot of tracks somewhere that we’re both on,” she recently told Beats 1 host Zane Lowe about her work with Rocky. Then, perhaps foreshadowing some still unreleased material that may yet come out she added, “I’ll just do background vocals on a lot of his tracks. We kinda do them and forget them.”

In addition to the ASAP Mob member and Carti, Lana’s new album comes with guest turns from superstars including Stevie Nicks who shows up on a song called “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems” and The Weeknd who appears on the title track.

You can watch both “Summer Bummer” featuring Playboi Carti and ASAP Rocky along “Groupie Love” featuring Rocky alone above and check out the full track list for Lust For Life below.

1. “Love

2 “Lust for Life” (Featuring The Weeknd)

3. “13 Beaches”

4. “Cherry”

5. “White Mustang:

6. “Summer Bummer” (Featuring A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti)

7. “Groupie Love” (Featuring A$AP Rocky)

8. “In My Feelings”

9. “Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind”

10. “God Bless America – And all the Beautiful Women in It”

11. “When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing”

12. “Beautiful People Beautiful Problems” (Featuring Stevie Nicks)

13. “Tomorrow Never Came” (Featuring Sean Ono Lennon)

14. “Heroin”

15. “Change”

16. “Get Free”