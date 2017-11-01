Lana Del Rey Won’t Be Performing ‘Cola’ During Her Upcoming Tour: ‘I Obviously Find It Really Sad Now’

If you’re planning on seeing Lana Del Rey live in 2018, and are hoping to hear her perform the song “Cola” during one of her many scheduled gigs, well you can just go ahead and put that idea to the side right now. In a recent interview with MTV, Del Rey revealed that, in the wake of the sexual assault accusations against movie industry mogul Harvey Weinstein, someone who many have speculated is the subject of the controversial song, that she has decided to hang the track up.

“When I wrote that song, I suppose I had a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind,” she said. “I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I’m not really sure. I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now. I support the women who have come forward. I think they’re really brave for doing that.”

What’s more, it sound like “Cola” might be retired for good. When asked directly if that’s her plan, she responded by saying, “Definitely. That would be the only right thing to do.”

Lana Del Rey’s L.A. to the Moon Tour kicks off just a few months from now in Minneapolis on January 5, 2018. You can pick up tickets on her official website here.

