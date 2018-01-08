Getty Image

Over the weekend, the music world was shaken by the news that two of its biggest stars were engaging in a legal battle. Though many have noticed since the release of last year’s Lust For Life that the album’s closing song, “Get Free,” bared a resemblance to Radiohead’s ubiquitous “Creep,” it was still surprising to hear that Radiohead (or their publisher) had opted to pursue a lawsuit against Del Rey, after she offered the band 40% of the publishing.

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing – I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018

As Stereogum points out, Del Rey has recently spoken about turmoil in her past couple live performances. In video from her set last night in Denver, Del Rey mentions offhandedly that the song could be removed from future physical versions of the record, noting that the song is her “statement song from the record” and “her personal manifesto.” And though the song may ultimately be forced from the album, the sentiment that it holds cannot be equally muzzled. Check out video of the speech below.