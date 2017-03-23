Coachella Is Owned By An Anti-Gay Climate Change Denier

This Choir’s Cover Of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Love’ Is Enough Just To Make You Feel Crazy

03.23.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

Lana Del Rey’s music is better off listened to when you’re alone and in your feelings, twirling around your room like you’re onstage at Saturday Night Live. But one choir decided to turn her latest song, “Love,” into a group experience.

Choir! Choir! Choir! — legit the most self-explanatory choir name ever — posted their cover of “Love” earlier this month, and on Thursday, it caught the eye of Del Rey herself.

Here’s the full version, if you’re interested in a less dreamy filter:

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a twice-weekly musical meet-up in Toronto, where people who love to belt pop songs get together in one room to sing their hearts out. Started by Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman, the C! C! C! group can span from a hundred people to thousands. All you have to do is show up with a fiver, and by the end of the night, you’ll have mastered a three-part harmony for a modern hit.

Here’s the choir — at 1999 voices strong — singing Prince’s “When Doves Cry”:


The group has performed live with Patti Smith at the Art Gallery of Ontario, Tegan and Sara on the Juno Awards, at TEDx Toronto 2014, and the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival Closing Gala at Roy Thompson Hall. Pretty impressive! And who knows, with Lana watching now, she might bump up her solitary stage presence to a greater scale.

Check out more about Choir! Choir! Choir! on their website.

TAGSChoir! Choir! Choir!Lana Del RayLOVEtoronto
