Lana Del Rey isn’t one to do things the traditional way, which is probably why she decided a Saturday night was as good a time as any to drop her new single “Love.” The cinematic new song is the lead track off her forthcoming, as yet untitled new album, and the follow up to her magnificently languorous 2015 album Honeymoon.

While it builds on her signature sweetly sluggish style, there’s some bigger, sweeping momentum here, which might have been provided courtesy of some new collaborators, Benny Blanco and Emile Haynie, who are involved with this song, and possibly more of the new record, along with Lana’s longtime partner Rick Nowels. This is possibly the biggest pop song Del Rey has ever done, and the magnitude suits her.

“I made my first 4 albums for me,” Lana said of the new album via press release. “But this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed.” Like much of her oeuvre, the song is concerned with love and the way it impacts our lives, going out to pursue your dreams and the contrast they have with daily life’s mundane drag. “It’s enough / To be young and in love,” Lana sings, and when she says, I almost believe it. Listen below, check out the movie-poster- single art, and look for the video for the song coming soon.