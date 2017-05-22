Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lana Del Rey is having a moment on the lead up to her new album, Lust For Life, and today she’s shared the video for the record’s title track. She’s been teasing this collaboration with The Weeknd for several weeks now, and today it’s finally here. In the clip, the two of them act out the song’s lyrics by literally dancing on top of the Hollywood sign. The song itself came out several weeks ago, but the visuals increase the sexy, dark vibes of the track itself.

Lana kicked off the news that she’d be putting out a new record this year with an enormous, glittering ode to “Love,” that was quickly followed up by a cosmic, dreamy video — set in space of course. She’s also shared an album trailer — which included a reference to the Hollywood sign, too — and a song she wrote after Coachella that mulls over the consequences of our current political time, and compares the fest to Woodstock.

She might be a very earnest person in the middle of a hippie/flower child phase — that’s been done before, as Krist Novoselic pointed out — but you better not f*ck with Lana or she’ll DM you a choice word or two, just ask Spin. If you’re team Lana, watch the video above and look for her new album coming later this year.