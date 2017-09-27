Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Though London producer Lapalux (aka Stuart Howard) has already had a great year with the release of his third album Ruinism, he’s not quite ready to rest on his laurels. Today he announced that he’ll be releasing a new EP this October called The End Of Industry.

He also shared the first song from the EP, the serenely beautiful “Holding On.” You can hear it above. The song continues in the hard-lined direction he set out on with Ruinism, but also demonstrates that he hasn’t forgotten his softer side. Building in tension slowly, the soft simmer of the mix is almost deceiving, making the jarring industrial clatter that follows all the more impactful.

Howard’s earlier albums were known for their soulfulness, easily fitting alongside more club-oriented music like future garage or wonky.

Earlier this month Howard spoke with Noisey, and described his new direction as a way to provoke his listeners into unknown territory. “I wanted to push the listeners who know me as a ‘certain thing’ to try something new and different,” he says.

Lapalux tour dates:

10/06 — Athens, Greece @ Six D.O.G.S

10/10 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns

10/12 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

10/13 — Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

10/14 — London, UK @ Village Underground

10/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Kleine Zaal

10/26 — Groningen, Netherlands @ Simplon

10/28 — Paris, France @ Point Ephémère

11/03 — Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo

11/09 — Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

The End Of Industry is out via Brainfeeder on 10/13.