The music world has been quick and compassionate in its response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas yesterday. In light of this tragedy, along with the recent string of natural disasters and political drama that has been prevalent in the world over the past few months, Lady Gaga decided that now is a good time for her to do at least a little something to help people deal with the stresses of life: Right now, she’s hosting what she calls “a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my Instagram Live for calming of the [world].”



Gaga says that helping each other is a great way to get by, adding that during the session, she’ll explain how meditation has been helpful in her own life:

“My intention is to provide a forum for us all connect to around the world, as a calling for world peace and inner peace. We are one body, I believe we can calm inflammation in the earth by calming each other. If you choose to meditate with me I will explain how meditation is important in my life and how I will be doing I practice it before we get started. See you then. I will breath ‘in’ silence.”

Considering how much Gaga has had to deal with over the past year — as detailed in her Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two — she would be somebody who knows something about staying centered and stable when the going gets tough. Gaga’s Instagram Live session was scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM EST, so tune in on her Instagram page.