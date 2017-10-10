Getty Image

When tragedies like the Las Vegas mass shooting occur, they often — unfortunately — become fodder for political discourse, and somehow the people who were affected the most — the actual victims — are slowly forgotten. Like, for instance, how gun control has become a topic of conversation since the massacre or how the Senate is pushing for a “bump stock” ban, and even the NRA is calling for a federal review on the devices used by the shooter Stephen Paddock to make his semi-automatic weapons fire like fully-automatic ones.

But the Las Vegas victims are entering the conversation as well as Bloomberg reports they’re suing the manufacturers of the gun accessory for unspecified damages and “pay for the victims’ counseling and treatment for emotional distress.” Slide Fire Solutions Inc is the lone company identified thus far, but Bloomberg confirms more “unidentified makers and retailers” are mentioned as well.

“This horrific assault did not occur, could not occur, and would not have occurred with a conventional handgun, rifle, or shotgun, of the sort used by law-abiding responsible gun owners for hunting or self-defense,” says the complaint. There are three named plaintiffs in the suit, all Nevada residents, and they are represented by the Las Vegas law firm Eglet Prince and by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

It has been reported that there were a dozen bump stocks found in Paddock’s Mandalay Bay Resort hotel room after the shooting, and they have been determined to be legal under current federal statutes by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.