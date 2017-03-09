No one was born famous, with the exception of the first test-tube baby (and maybe Paulina Rubio).

So, it should come as no surprise that many of the world’s most famous Latin artists held down odd jobs while they waited for their eventual superstardom to hit. What might surprise you is just how odd some of those jobs actually were. Almost every musician has a story of working as a dishwasher or in retail, but only these select few musicians have worked jobs this interesting.