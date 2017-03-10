Laura Marling’s ‘Semper Femina’ Is A Meditation On Female Friendship

Managing Editor, Music
03.10.17

Hollie Fernando

“Many morning I have woke / Longing to ask her what she’s mourning / Of course, I know it can’t be spoke.” — Laura Marling, “The Valley”

The act of being a woman is restrained hysteria, estrangement from the full spectrum of expression. Romance is the first and most obvious arena in which this hysteria plays itself out, but historically, men were given the final say on whether or not a woman’s emotions reach acceptable highs and lows when it comes to love. Hysteria restrained is not a commentary on the emotions of women, it’s a commentary on societal interpretations of what a woman may feel, the access we are allowed to ourselves. To insist upon access beyond that acceptable spectrum is an act of disobedience, an act of indulgence, an act of danger.

Hysteria itself is a description of emotion, a moralizing about its worth and boundaries. So Laura Marling’s music is hysterical in that she insists on setting her own boundaries. On her latest album, she’s set out to give voice to the hysterical inner lives of women she knows, women she loves. The resulting stories manifest as a moving, intimate, and passionate set of love songs. They are sexless, but that does not stop them from being incredibly romantic.

laura marling, Semper Femina
