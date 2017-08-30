Kim Gordon Joins Lawrence Rothman For The Brooding And Beautiful ‘Designer Babies’ Video

08.30.17 1 hour ago

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Lawrence Rothman recently announced his debut album, The Book Of Law, and it’s packed with star power: The record features contributions from Angel Olsen, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, Kim Gordon, and others. Gordon provides vocals on the haunting orchestral song “Designer Babies,” for which Rothman just shared a delightfully creepy video.

The clip, directed by Floria Sigismondi, features a tattered marionette emotively lamenting a painful loss. Perhaps more interesting, though, is how this video came to be. The puppeteer pulling the strings just showed up at Sigismondi’s house one day, the day before the scheduled shoot for this video. Sigismondi decided to pursue this direction for the clip instead of whatever she had planned initially. They filmed the video, the puppeteer left, they never got his name, and they haven’t heard from him since.

The Book Of Law comes out on October 13 and can be pre-ordered here. Rothman is spending much of this fall on the road, first in support of Tei Shi and then with a string of headline shows beginning in October, so find those dates below.

09/08 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
09/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
09/12 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
09/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s JR
09/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
09/17 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
09/19 — Allston, MA @ Great Scott
09/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry @ Fillmore
09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo
10/11 — San Diego, CA @ Space
10/20 — Chicago, IL @ Hideout
11/02 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
11/05 — Seattle, WA @ Barbosa
11/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord
11/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
11/11 — Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

Around The Web

TAGSDesigner BabiesKIM GORDONLawrence Rothman

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 6 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP