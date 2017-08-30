Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Lawrence Rothman recently announced his debut album, The Book Of Law, and it’s packed with star power: The record features contributions from Angel Olsen, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, Kim Gordon, and others. Gordon provides vocals on the haunting orchestral song “Designer Babies,” for which Rothman just shared a delightfully creepy video.

The clip, directed by Floria Sigismondi, features a tattered marionette emotively lamenting a painful loss. Perhaps more interesting, though, is how this video came to be. The puppeteer pulling the strings just showed up at Sigismondi’s house one day, the day before the scheduled shoot for this video. Sigismondi decided to pursue this direction for the clip instead of whatever she had planned initially. They filmed the video, the puppeteer left, they never got his name, and they haven’t heard from him since.

The Book Of Law comes out on October 13 and can be pre-ordered here. Rothman is spending much of this fall on the road, first in support of Tei Shi and then with a string of headline shows beginning in October, so find those dates below.

09/08 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

09/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

09/12 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

09/13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s JR

09/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

09/17 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

09/19 — Allston, MA @ Great Scott

09/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry @ Fillmore

09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo

10/11 — San Diego, CA @ Space

10/20 — Chicago, IL @ Hideout

11/02 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11/04 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

11/05 — Seattle, WA @ Barbosa

11/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

11/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

11/11 — Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer