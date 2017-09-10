Getty Image

The return from a 7-year hiatus for LCD Soundsystem has been a successful one, appeasing fans and now leading to a No. 1 spot on Billboard’s albums chart. Led by James Murphy, the Brooklyn band released American Dream last week to much fanfare, and they were rewarded with 85,000 equivalent units sold, including 81,000 traditional album sales. It’s the band’s 2nd Top 10 album, following up 2010’s This Is Happening, which peaked at No. 10.

The album benefited from a concert ticket/album bundle that has become a trendy way to boost album sales in the current, streaming climate with dwindling album sales, utilized by acts like Katy Perry and Arcade fire earlier this year to nab No. 1 spots as well. LCD’s No. 1 spot marks the 3rd week in a row that an act has topped the album chart for the first time ever, following up Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 2 last week and Brand New’s Science Fiction the week before.

Uzi drops to No. 2 in his second week on the chart, moving an impressive 73,000 units, further cementing his status as a star and a commercial force to be reckoned with. Kendrick Lamar’s Top 5 reign with DAMN. continues as well as it comes in at the No. 4 spot.