It’s been two years since LCD Soundsystem shocked fans who thought they have seen the last of them and announced a reunion. And now, over six years after the band called it quits in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd, the band is sharing details of their new album American Dream.

Dream is the band’s first album since 2010’s This Is Happening and features the previously heard singles “American Dream” and “Call The Police.” Check out the full tracklisting below.

1. “Oh Baby”
2. “Other Voices
3. “I Used To”
4. “Change Yr Mind”
5. “How Do You Sleep?”
6. “Tonite”
7. “Call The Police”
8. “American Dream”
9. “Emotional Haircut”
10. “Blank Screen”

In addition to the new album news, the band also shared dates for their world tour. Anyone worrying about the band carrying six years of rust should check out their Saturday Night Live performance and then snap up tickets any way that they can.

6/19-24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
7/12 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
7/14 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
7/14-16 -– Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
7/23 — Byron Bay, Australia @ Splendour In The Grass
7/28 — Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival
8/26 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Hellow Festival
9/08-09 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
9/11-12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
9/13-14 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
9/16-17 — Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project
9/19 — Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland
9/22 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
10/17 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/21-22 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theater
10/25 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center Theater
10/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival
10/30 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/31 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
11/03 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
11/09 — St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
11/11 — Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
11/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Center Auditorium
11/17-21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
12/02 — Montreal, QC @ QC Place Bell Arena
12/03 — Toronto, ON @ Bell Canada Center
12/05-06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/08 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
12/11-23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dream will be released via Columbia Records and James Murphy’s own label DFA on September 1.

