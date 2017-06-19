Getty Image

It’s been two years since LCD Soundsystem shocked fans who thought they have seen the last of them and announced a reunion. And now, over six years after the band called it quits in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd, the band is sharing details of their new album American Dream.

Dream is the band’s first album since 2010’s This Is Happening and features the previously heard singles “American Dream” and “Call The Police.” Check out the full tracklisting below.

1. “Oh Baby”

2. “Other Voices

3. “I Used To”

4. “Change Yr Mind”

5. “How Do You Sleep?”

6. “Tonite”

7. “Call The Police”

8. “American Dream”

9. “Emotional Haircut”

10. “Blank Screen”

In addition to the new album news, the band also shared dates for their world tour. Anyone worrying about the band carrying six years of rust should check out their Saturday Night Live performance and then snap up tickets any way that they can.

6/19-24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

7/12 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

7/14 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/14-16 -– Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/23 — Byron Bay, Australia @ Splendour In The Grass

7/28 — Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/26 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Hellow Festival

9/08-09 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

9/11-12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

9/13-14 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

9/16-17 — Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project

9/19 — Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland

9/22 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

10/17 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/21-22 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theater

10/25 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center Theater

10/27 — New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

10/30 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/31 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

11/03 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

11/09 — St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

11/11 — Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

11/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Center Auditorium

11/17-21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/02 — Montreal, QC @ QC Place Bell Arena

12/03 — Toronto, ON @ Bell Canada Center

12/05-06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

12/08 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

12/11-23 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Dream will be released via Columbia Records and James Murphy’s own label DFA on September 1.