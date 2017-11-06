Dominic Polsinelli

LCD Soundsystem’s new album American Dream was a good comeback. It wasn’t necessarily earth-shattering, but it was definitely good. In the last year or so since their initial reunion, I have been lucky enough to see the band three times: Twice in our shared hometown of New York, and now once in Detroit. Walking into Detroit’s Masonic Temple for LCD Soundsystem’s second night in town, I was interested to see if the aura surrounding the band would be at all different in this new city. With a DJ named Heidi spinning some great background house music as the crowd filed in, the dance floor was already moving before the band even took the stage, excitement continuing to build as the 9:15 PM start time drew nearer.

As soon as the band walked on stage and launched into Sound of Silver cut “Us V. Them,” any chance that the differing cities would change reception for the band immediately disappeared. In support of American Dream, this is LCD Soundsystem’s first non-festival tour since their reunion, and the large club vibe of the Masonic Temple was a perfect fit for the band’s signature “dance punk” sound — the dance party didn’t cease for two hours. While heavier songs like “Movement” and the thrashing instrumental break of “You Wanted A Hit” saw a small mosh pit open up in the center of the floor, the crowd was relatively calm, with a few exceptions of individuals unable to hold their liquor (or whatever other substances were in their system).

As for the performance, LCD Soundsystem sounded better than ever, bringing songs old and new to life on stage with a fervor and energy that’s simply impossible to capture on record. Most notably, American Dream‘s “Tonite” has an understated intensity when transferred from record to stage, the sections after the chorus accentuated by lighting cues and heavy bass drops. “Home” saw the introduction of a massive disco ball that sat at the top of the stage, illuminating the band and the crowd alike, while during “Tribulations” the band basked in a red backlight that left them as shadows. Closing out the main set, frontman James Murphy took a seat at the piano toward the rear of the stage and let keyboardist Nancy Whang take vocal lead for a cover of Chic’s “I Want Your Love.”