Gavin Russom Of LCD Soundsystem Comes Out As Transgender

In a new profile piece put together by Grindr centered around her upcoming solo album American Dream, LCD Soundsystem synth player Gavin Russom has come out as transgender. “This is my fifth decade being alive,” she said, “and in each of those decades, there’s been a time where I’ve tried to say, ‘Hey, I think I’m transgender!’ This was even before that word existed.”

Russom has identified “along the feminine spectrum,” for almost as long as she can remember and her coming out has been a viewed as a positive development amongst the members of LCD Soundsystem. “The general feeling in the group is that will make the band better.” For her part, Russom says she’s, “The happiest I’ve ever been, but I have my good days and my bad days. On my bad days, it really sucks and I wait until I get home to go to the bathroom — which is such a basic thing.”

Even before transitioning, the struggle to fight for transgender rights was a cause that remained close to her heart. “I am someone who has spoken out on both women’s rights and trans rights for a long time,” Russom said, “but when I started to transition myself, that was one of the most shocking things. I’m carrying so many of these things around with me. That’s been challenging to work through — having those preconditioned societal ideas of what transgender women can do.”

She also had some advice to offer to those struggling with their own gender identities. “For anybody who is struggling with their gender identity or who wants to come out and is afraid to, what would be better than giving someone permission to do that through my performance? That’s the ultimate. It’s what other people gave to me, so I’d love to pass that along to other people, too.”