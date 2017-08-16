Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In a mere two weeks, LCD Soundsystem will officially mark the end of their extended “retirement” with the release of their massively anticipated fourth album American Dream. After unveiling a few different tracks from that release in the previous weeks, the group decided to drop a brand new one of their adoring fan base earlier today. Titled “Tonite,” LCD’s latest effort is a twitchy, vocoder-drenched bop, sure to get people’s shoulder’s swaying and their feet moving.

In a recent interview on the BBC, LCD front man James Murphy revealed that of all people it was David Bowie who convinced him that he should get the band back together after they hosted a farewell blowout concert in Madison Square Garden back in 2011. “I spent a good amount of time with David Bowie, and I was talking about getting the band back together,” he recalled. “He said ‘does it make you uncomfortable?’ I said ‘yeah’, and he said ‘good, it should, you should be uncomfortable.’”

LCD Soundsystem next record American Dream is set to arrive on September 1st. You can check out the full tracklist of the record below and listen to their latest offering “Tonite” above.

American Dream Tracklist

1. “Oh Baby”

2. “Other Voices”

3. “I Used To”

4. “Change Yr Mind”

5. “How Do You Sleep?”

6. “Tonite”

7. “Call The Police”

8. “American Dream”

9. “Emotional Haircut”

10. “Black Screen”