Rotten Tomatoes

I was in high school the first time I listened to LCD Soundsystem. It was 2011 and I was just starting to really get into music, which would quickly allow me to open my eyes and see that there were more opportunities for me than those that were dictated by my small, hyper masculine group of friends. I was starting to lose the Abercrombie long sleeve shirts and replacing them with band t-shirts and ripped jeans. I listened to LCD Soundsystem for the first time because I was trying to impress someone; not in a romantic way, but rather I was looking for a new crowd of friends I could relate to, given my waning interest in sports and ever-growing interest in punk rock.

I met a kid in my film class who instantly struck me as someone that I wanted to be friends with — a feeling that I don’t remember having before that moment, and haven’t had since. I felt the need to impress him, so I could get started on rebuilding my social structures. When our conversation turned to music, he told me he had somehow gotten tickets to see LCD Soundsystem’s last show ever at Madison Square Garden. I had read about the band’s latest album This Is Happening in Rolling Stone, but struggled to get into it at the time. Like I said, I was a punk purist. I wanted to play it cool with my new friend, so I acted like I revered him for going. I rushed home that night and googled “Best LCD Soundsystem album,” then threw on a crappy YouTube rip of This Is Happening. If he liked the band, then I was certainly wrong in thinking they weren’t worth my time. I tried and I tried, but I still didn’t really get it.

It would take me a few years to really get it. Three years after LCD Soundsystem’s “final show” in April 2011, I left New York — which I had called home for the last 18 years — and moved to Michigan to start college. The shift was jarring, and suddenly I was on my own. I used to shuffle my iPod Classic (the best MP3 player ever to hit the market) at night before I went to bed, and late one evening, “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down,” the closing track from LCD Soundsystem’s 2007 album Sound Of Silver, began to play. I usually skipped past many songs as I went through shuffle, but this time I stopped to take it all in lyrically and musically.