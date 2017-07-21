Portland folkers Lenore met later in life, but that’s part of their magic. After all, sometimes it takes getting to your lowest point to discover who you are and reclaim your happiness. That’s exactly what happened for Rebecca Marie Miller and Joy Pearson of Portland’s new witchy folk band Lenore. The two found each other in times of desperation — Pearson was recovering from a divorce, and Miller was feeling lost in LA after attempting to find her musical niche both in solo work and with The Mynabirds.

One night, at a Pokey Lafarge show, the two met and felt an instant connection. Just a few days later, they agreed to collaborating and writing music together as a medium for mutual healing. Today, Lenore, which now consists of Miller, Pearson, and friends Edward Cameron (guitarist) and Jessie Detwiller (cellist), are premiering their first single, “Sharp Spine,” off of their upcoming self-titled record.

The track features their entwining harmonies — which is the most arresting part of their sound — along with handclaps, a clever guitar lick, and low, slow bass line holding it all together. The track is deceptively simple, building into intricacies as it unfolds, and the legendary Eric Bachmann (Archers of Loaf and Crooked Fingers) takes over lead vocal duties. Listen up above.

Not only did these two women connect on a purely musical level, but they also were able to relate each other over the trials of being a woman in the male-dominated music industry. “For most of my twenties I was raising children,” Pearson said. “I was just a mom, and I didn’t feel I belonged in the scene anymore. It was powerful when Rebecca and I came together, two like-minded women who both just needed someone to grab the other’s hand and run to the finish line.”