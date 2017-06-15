A Massive Leonard Cohen Retrospective Is Opening In Montreal This Fall

On November 7, it will have been a year since the passing of Leonard Cohen, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame singer/songwriter whose “Hallelujah” is one of the most revered and covered songs of the past three decades. To celebrate the life of the beloved musical figure, Cohen’s hometown Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal will be hosting Leonard Cohen –- Une brèche en toute chose / A Crack in Everything, an art exhibit that Cohen himself was excited about, according to John Zeppetelli, the director and chief curator of the museum:

“It was important for him that this exhibit would not be of a biographical nature. From the start, the project was thought as a contemporary artistic exploration of a life’s work, and in that sense, he was thrilled to be able to inspire other artists through his art. Given his recent death, our exhibition has taken on a new meaning. It has also become a tribute to this global star.”

