Getty Image

When former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher isn’t saying ill-spirited things about his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher (which he’s famously done a lot over the years), he’s also been known to publicly disrespect Coldplay from time to time. In the past, he’s said that Chris Martin “looks like a geography teacher” and compared him to a “plant pot,” whatever that’s supposed to mean.

He backpedaled on his insults after performing at the Pinkpop Festival in the Netherlands last month, though, saying, “They’ve never sounded so good have they, Coldplay? I was like, ‘F**king hell, you sound good, man. I take back everything I’ve ever said about you. You sound f**king really good.'” Yesterday, Gallagher told Zane Lowe that he even formalized his apology with Martin backstage at the One Love Manchester concert: