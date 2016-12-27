Liam Gallagher Spanked A ‘Fan’ That Mocked George Michael’s Death Mercilessly

12.27.16 58 mins ago

Getty Image

2016 has offered up an endless parade of punches to the gut with seemingly no signs of letting up. The death of pop giant and cultural icon George Michael was heartbreaking news and the sort of thing where raw nerves should not be poked. This brings us to Liam Gallagher having the appropriate response to a smartass quip about Michael’s passing. Naturally, it contained NSFW language confirming that the former Oasis frontman was at the account.

“Your [sic] a massive c*nt good job your [sic] a nobody as if be coming down your chimney and volleying you in the face.” tweeted the singer.

The “you’re a nobody” route can be a tired one for celebs to take in these sorts of exchanges, but when someone feels the need to score comedy points off your sadness over a legend’s death, you have to explain why you can’t fly out and sock them for being a dick. Plus, George Michael lifted a big ol’ middle finger to those lame bathroom sex gags when he released “Outside” and relegated these jokes to the status of pointless.

In addition to pushing back against someone making a joke at Michael’s expense, Liam Gallagher also shared the music video for the singer’s 1990 hit “Praying for Time.”

(Via NME)

TAGSGEORGE MICHAELliam gallagheroasis

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 4 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP