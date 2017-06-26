Getty Image

Former Oasis leader Liam Gallagher is gearing up to release his debut non-space-jazz-odyssey solo album, As You Were, and based on lead single “Wall Of Glass,” it has a shot at being a pretty solid record. He’s been performing live in support of the record, so the British musical legend’s set at Glastonbury this weekend was highly anticipated.

It was a great time for everybody: Gallagher of course performed and also apparently had a “wild reunion” with old friend Johnny Depp, fans got to hear him perform Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger” for the first time, and one teacher managed to grade some papers.

A festivalgoer named Chris Longman posted a video on Twitter taken during Gallagher’s performance of As You Were track “You’d Better Run, You’d Better Hide,” and shows what we have to assume is a teacher, sitting in a lawn chair and making correction marks on what looks like an essay of some sort.

When you've got a deadline on Monday but Liam Gallagher is life.#glastonbury pic.twitter.com/Akk9e684nE — Chris Longman (@chrisjlongman) June 24, 2017

Hopefully the dedicated educator picked his head up eventually and caught Gallagher’s performance of “Don’t Look Back In Anger,” which closed out the set. Noel Gallagher is the one who sings the song on the studio version, so Liam has never sung it live. However, he made an exception this time around and dedicated the mostly acapella version of the song to the victims of the recent terror attacks in London and Manchester, as well as those of the recent fire in London’s Grenfell Tower, which resulted in at least 79 casualties.

Gallagher’s As You Were is set for release on October 9. Watch Gallagher perform “Don’t Look Back In Anger” below.