Festival performances can be a mixed bag, especially those that rely on live instrumentation, proper acoustics and an exhaustive vocal performance for the optimal results. Take for instance, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who was set to rock an hour-long set at Lollapalooza in Chicago on Friday. Things didn’t go to plan though, as Liam suddenly cut his set short after just 30 minutes and four songs.

For a time, there was no explanation, though one fan seemed to think it was this sign, egging Liam on about his ongoing feud with his brother and Oasis bandmate Noel.

Liam did eventually take to Twitter to explain why he suddenly cut his set short, and according to Liam it was due a “difficult gig” from last night that “f*cked” his voice. He finished the message by telling fans he’s “gutted.”

Liam has a busy touring and festival schedule from now through the fall, including the Osheaga Music & Arts Festival this Saturday in Montreal Canada as he continues the lead up to his upcoming solo album, As You Were, which is set for release on October 6th. In August alone, Liam is set to perform at various music festivals all over the globe, including stops in China, Japan, South Korea and his native England.