Liam Gallagher Bought His Mother A House Once, But She Made Him Return It

12.26.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Oasis was a pretty big success pretty quickly in their career: Their debut album, 1994’s Definitely Maybe, topped the UK charts, and they quickly became one of the country’s biggest bands. Liam Gallagher thought he’d do a nice thing with his newfound wealth and buy his mother a house, but as he tells it in a recent BBC Radio 6 interview, she wanted no part of that:

“The first thing I bought with [my first big paycheck] was a scooter, a 1954 Lambretta which I’ve still got, and that was on the cover of Definitely Maybe. And then we got a big [check] and I went and bought my mum a house. But she didn’t want it. She’s like, ‘I don’t want that.’ It was a lovely little cottage up in Heaton Moor [in Manchester, UK]. Beautiful.

So I give her the keys and she’s going, ‘What do I want this for?’ I was like, ‘Better than the one that you’re in, innit?’ And she goes, ‘No, I don’t want it.’ So anyway, I had to sell it back to the geezer. She didn’t want it, and she goes, ‘All I want is a brand new gate.’ Cheap date, mate, you know what I mean? ‘I tell you what, I can do better than that: I’ll buy you a fence and a gate.’ And that all she’s ever wanted. […] She’s still in the same house with the same fence and the same gate; she’s a legend.”

His mother might not want much from her sons, but it looks like she may have gotten the Christmas gift that every mom hopes for: Her boys getting along for once.

Around The Web

TAGSliam gallagheroasis

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 6 days ago 49 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP