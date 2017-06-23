AS YOU WERE Pre-order from midnight LGx pic.twitter.com/0B2RXGGZJr — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 22, 2017

When Liam Gallagher isn’t busy stoking the fires of the everlasting feud between his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher (he called him a “sad f*ck” just a couple weeks ago), he’s still out there making music. His post-Oasis musical life began with Beady Eye, which was essentially Oasis minus Noel, and now Liam’s decided he’s ready to give a solo career a shot. He recently played his first solo show, and now he’s shared details about his debut solo record: As You Were is set to be released on October 6 via Warner Bros. Records.

“I didn’t want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey,” he said in a press release. “It’s the Lennon ‘Cold Turkey’ vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now.”

His comment is supported by the album’s lead single “Wall Of Glass,” which came out in May and exhibits a straightforward Brit-rock sound that Oasis fans probably won’t object to. Despite the momentum it seems to be picking up, Gallagher wouldn’t actually classify this album as the start of a “solo career,” since he said in a recent interview:

“I am not embarking on a solo ‘career’. Everyone should know that. There are just 10, 11 songs I’ve written that are eligible to be recorded. They’ve got flair, attitude, the melodies are sick and the words are f**king funny. […] It’s a record written by me, that’s got all the right ingredients and sounds well tasty. You won’t be scratching your chin. It’s not Pink Floyd and it ain’t Radiohead. It’s chin-out music.”

Whether or not he wants to call this endeavor a solo career, he is embarking on a short North American tour in November, so find those dates below and watch the video for “Wall Of Glass” above.

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

11/18 – Denver, CO @ Gothic

11/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera

11/23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

11/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/27 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/29 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer