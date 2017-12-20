Liam Gallagher Says His Years-Long Feud With His Brother Noel Is Finally Over, A Christmas Miracle

Liam and Noel Gallagher have been feuding for so long that the photo above is from 2008, and it’s one of the most recent pictures of the two of them together that I have access to. The feud supposedly began when a 15-year-old Liam, who was drunk and high at the time, peed on his brother’s speakers, but their distaste towards each other has been at its most volatile since Oasis broke up in 2009. For years, they’ve been verbally assaulting each other in the press, calling each other everything from a “potato” to “a sad f-ck.”

Now, though, it seems like the most longstanding beef in recent music history may finally be over. Yesterday, Liam tweeted, “I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG, it’s been a great year. Thanks for everything, looking forward to seeing you tomorrow.” Fans quickly figured out that “NG” refers to Noel Gallagher, and when asked about it, Liam said that Noel has “already reached out” to him, and added the most definitive, seemingly feud-ending statement: “We’re all good again.”

