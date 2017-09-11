ʇ ® .2 사악한 쌍둥이 ;; A post shared by 16 (@liluzivert) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

22-year-old rising hip-hop star Lil Uzi Vert and ’90s shock rocker Marilyn Manson is one of the most unlikely friendships in the music world since Kanye and Lorde were spotted sulking in all black together. What began as Uzi’s pure fandom for Manson has blossomed into a true, mutually beneficial relationship, one that looks like it’s about to yield some pretty tremendous new music.

The bond between Marilyn and Uzi, great as it is, really begs the question — how the hell did it happen? How did one of the most vital new forces in hip-hop today link up with one of the true innovators of industrial goth rock from decades past. Fortunately, we can consult a whole host of tweets and interviews to fill in the gaps.

Uzi has long been a fan of Marilyn, and ’90s rock as a whole for years, but the world only first really found out about it back in 2015 when he tweeted out a picture of himself wearing an Iron Maiden tee, and a fan asked whether it was a style choice or if he was actually down with the band. Of course, Uzi revealed that not only did he ride with the Beast, but shared his love for Manson as well.